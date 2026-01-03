Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,245 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 309.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. National Bankshares set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

