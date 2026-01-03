Meredith Wealth Planning Purchases 13,682 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 2.11% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 309.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVGE opened at $86.80 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns. AVGE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

