Space Stocks Worth Watching – December 30th

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, FTAI Aviation, and GE Aerospace are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business or significant operations involve space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing and operation, launch services, space systems and components, space-based data and communications, and emerging areas like space tourism and in?orbit servicing. Investors use the label to group exposure to the commercial and defense space economy, which can offer high growth potential but also higher volatility and risks tied to technology development, regulatory approvals, and launch or mission failures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Featured Articles