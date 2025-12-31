GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,060 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 23,270 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 115,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 696.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GNT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 97,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%.

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in the natural resources sector, including mining, energy, agriculture and forestry businesses. In addition to selecting resource-oriented equities, the trust employs a covered-call writing strategy on select holdings to generate supplemental income for its shareholders.

Portfolio exposures span a broad range of industries within the natural resources space, such as precious metals producers, base metals miners, oil and gas companies, agricultural firms and related service providers.

