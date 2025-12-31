Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,168,373 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 1,616,432 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 807,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AVY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $196.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

