GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,157 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 50,492 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

GrainCorp stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. GrainCorp has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.15.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) is an Australian agribusiness and global provider of bulk storage, handling, processing and marketing services for grain and related commodities. The company’s integrated supply chain operations enable it to source grain directly from growers, manage inland storage and receival facilities across eastern Australia, and transport commodities to port terminals for domestic and international customers.

Within its core grain division, GrainCorp offers commodity marketing services, risk management solutions and logistics support for the movement of cereal grains such as wheat, barley and canola.

