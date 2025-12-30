Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 90,480 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 116,368 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 343,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Heineken alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Heineken

Heineken Trading Up 0.7%

Heineken Company Profile

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heineken has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on?trade and off?trade channels as well as e?commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.