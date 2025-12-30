1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get 1stdibs.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.com Stock Up 1.7%

DIBS stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. 1stdibs.com has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 19.94%.The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other 1stdibs.com news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 27,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $161,313.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 266,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,634.60. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $436,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,976,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,644.56. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 706,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 695,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 192,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.com

(Get Free Report)

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.