Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) vs. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Financial Analysis

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) and Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Allied Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 32.62% 15.64% 11.08% Allied Gold -3.58% 24.32% 7.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $8.29 billion 10.35 $1.90 billion $6.85 24.95 Allied Gold $1.07 billion 2.67 -$115.63 million ($0.36) -63.81

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Allied Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Allied Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 8 6 3.18 Allied Gold 1 0 0 2 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus target price of $201.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Allied Gold.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Allied Gold on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

