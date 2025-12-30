PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.85 and last traded at GBX 9.85. 25,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 14,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.43. The company has a market cap of £1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.82.

PHSC (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PHSC had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.58%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services. PHSC plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Aylesford, the United Kingdom.

