Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $190.56, but opened at $167.02. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $169.4190, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5021 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company’s principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

