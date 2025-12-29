Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,538 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 82,135 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kirin Trading Up 0.0%

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $15.30. 1,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Kirin has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.47%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kirin

Kirin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.