Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $8.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.8250.

Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.44. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $304.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 444.0%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $133,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 61.1% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 105.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.