Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 839,863 shares, an increase of 389.6% from the November 30th total of 171,536 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,188,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,188,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Investview Price Performance

OTCMKTS INVU remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 316,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Investview has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc (OTCMKTS:INVU) is a global financial services and media technology company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm specializes in delivering financial education, self?improvement programs and lifestyle coaching through a digital ecosystem of subscription-based platforms. Investview aims to empower retail clients with actionable market insights, trading strategies and personal development content by blending fintech innovation with engaging media experiences.

Through a portfolio of branded channels and online portals, Investview provides video-driven trading courses, market analysis newsletters, mobile applications and live webinars.

