Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $278.55, but opened at $287.60. Marubeni shares last traded at $277.40, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marubeni currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.84. Marubeni had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

