Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $175.13, but opened at $161.53. Bombardier shares last traded at $169.06, with a volume of 736 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Bombardier to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bombardier to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52.

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

