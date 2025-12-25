Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Decreases By 84.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,932 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 32,298 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSPU. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5%

RSPU traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $80.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

