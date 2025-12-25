Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.08. 1,038,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 725,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Wall Street Zen cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Cardlytics Stock Up 9.3%

The firm has a market cap of $63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 235.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence and marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers through bank and credit card transaction data. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze anonymized purchase information, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted offers and rewards directly to customers’ online and mobile banking channels. By leveraging real-time insights into consumer spending habits, Cardlytics helps marketers optimize campaign performance and measure return on ad spend more accurately than traditional digital advertising methods.

At the core of Cardlytics’ offering is its proprietary purchase intelligence engine, which aggregates and anonymizes transaction data from partner banks and credit unions.

