Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Antero Resources (AR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) recently:

12/22/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Antero Resources was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/11/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

12/9/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Antero Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Antero Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

12/2/2025 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

