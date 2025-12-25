Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 563,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 159,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Fancamp Exploration Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.
Fancamp Exploration Company Profile
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fancamp Exploration
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A month before the crash
- The McDonald’s Secret
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.