Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.2350. 107,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 424,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 898,621 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for genetically defined oncology targets. By leveraging a chemical biology approach, the company aims to deliver targeted treatments that address key drivers of cancer cell growth and survival. Prelude’s pipeline emphasizes novel inhibitors designed to engage molecular pathways validated by both preclinical and clinical evidence.

Among Prelude’s lead programs is PRT2527, a selective PI3K?alpha/delta inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical trials for solid tumors harboring PIK3CA and other pathway mutations.

