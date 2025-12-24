Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 44,355 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,355 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $106,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,340.58. This trade represents a 20.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $2,103,479.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,024,861 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,007.13. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 1.08. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.68%.Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.