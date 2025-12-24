Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives $54.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,953,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,061,000 after buying an additional 575,788 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,001,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $7,357,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $7,304,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,689.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 83,213 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 591.00% and a net margin of 22.54%.Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

