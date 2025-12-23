Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Down 50.5% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares fell 50.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.69 and last traded at GBX 9. 433,062,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,958% from the average session volume of 10,671,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20.

Pantheon Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pantheon Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very high quick ratio (20.28) suggests the company may have liquid resources to cover short?term obligations, which can reduce immediate insolvency risk for creditors and investors.

Very high quick ratio (20.28) suggests the company may have liquid resources to cover short?term obligations, which can reduce immediate insolvency risk for creditors and investors. Neutral Sentiment: The article frames the move as a trigger for a sell/hold decision rather than offering a definitive recommendation — it prompts investors to weigh volatility, risk tolerance and fundamentals before acting.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £123.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -0.36.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

