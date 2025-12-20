Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 235,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 420,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

