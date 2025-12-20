Robert Goeltz II Sells 5,960 Shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Goeltz II sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $132,073.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,388.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

