Anthony Carroll Purchases 10,638 Shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Carroll acquired 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $101,380.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,673.65. The trade was a 78.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.14. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 69.25% and a negative return on equity of 549.96%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) specializes in the design, manufacturing and deployment of solar tracker systems for utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. The company’s tracker solutions are engineered to follow the sun’s path and optimize energy capture, helping customers maximize the performance of their solar assets. In addition to its core mechanical tracker products, FTC Solar offers advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software that enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and performance analytics.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FTC Solar supports large-scale solar projects across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

