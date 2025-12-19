Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.26 and last traded at $83.39. Approximately 11,305,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,942,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $146.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $518,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,280.40. This trade represents a 30.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,800 shares of company stock worth $42,100,057. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

