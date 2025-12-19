Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 43.1% – Time to Buy?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 43.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 7,214,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,176% from the average session volume of 565,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.12 price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.12.
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
