Contrasting Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Agro Food and Corteva”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Agro Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $16.91 billion 2.67 $907.00 million $2.34 28.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Agro Food.

81.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Agro Food and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Agro Food N/A N/A N/A Corteva 9.19% 9.37% 5.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sino Agro Food and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corteva 0 6 16 0 2.73

Corteva has a consensus target price of $78.21, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Corteva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Sino Agro Food.

Summary

Corteva beats Sino Agro Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton. The company was founded by Yip Kun Lee on October 1, 1974 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

