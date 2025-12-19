Aion (AION) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $218.85 Thousand

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $218.85 thousand and approximately $32.91 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00028447 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

