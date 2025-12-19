TokenFi (TOKEN) Price Hits $0.0024

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. TokenFi has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenFi token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenFi has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi was first traded on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.00245488 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $1,847,982.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

