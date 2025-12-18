Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.53. Recruit shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 29,187 shares trading hands.

Recruit Stock Up 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.