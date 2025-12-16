CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 19985918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

CSX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. CSX had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 24.95%. CSX’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, EVP Kevin S. Boone sold 31,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,120,702.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 197,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,128,532.89. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $891,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,286.40. The trade was a 31.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 437.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 148,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

