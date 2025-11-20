Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.03. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $4.0650, with a volume of 31,005,412 shares.

VZLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

