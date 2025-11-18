Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.23. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 146,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

