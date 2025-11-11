NextNav Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 157% compared to the average daily volume of 6,643 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 261,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,949. NextNav has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.53.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. NextNav had a negative net margin of 3,109.88% and a negative return on equity of 556.83%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NextNav will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in NextNav by 1.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextNav by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextNav by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

