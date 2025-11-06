Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Releases Earnings Results

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 25,321,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,121,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Equinox Gold by 232.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 390,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $6,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 35.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,862,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 490,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 780,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 485,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

