Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
GLO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Opportunities Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.