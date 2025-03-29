Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

GLO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.