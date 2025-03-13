Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $17.35. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 811,901 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 383.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 255,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.