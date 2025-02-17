Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Murano Global Investments Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ MRNOW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Murano Global Investments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Murano Global Investments

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja.

