Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Murano Global Investments Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ MRNOW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Murano Global Investments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Murano Global Investments
