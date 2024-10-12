Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BXSL opened at $29.74 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $327.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 58.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.