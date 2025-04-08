CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRMD. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CorMedix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,975. The stock has a market cap of $465.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.57. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,514 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CorMedix by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 108,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CorMedix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

