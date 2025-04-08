Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $798,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.
IVV stock opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
