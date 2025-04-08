Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $798,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.