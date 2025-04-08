Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,378,862 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,263,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378,862 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $432,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,124,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 77,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MO opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

