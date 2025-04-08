Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,378,862 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,263,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378,862 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $432,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,124,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 77,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %
MO opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.