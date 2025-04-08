Shelton Capital Management Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.