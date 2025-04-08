Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. 423,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,655. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after buying an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,499,000 after acquiring an additional 93,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

