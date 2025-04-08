Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 82,896 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $32,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cintas by 211.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,357,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.58.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

