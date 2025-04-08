Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,670. The firm has a market cap of $736.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Fastly has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $57,059.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,223.40. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 5,304 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $36,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,669,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,243,119.04. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,178 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 451.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 124.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

