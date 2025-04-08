Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.55.

AKAM traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. 420,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,987. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 37,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,074.12. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

